Homeless Count for Kershaw County to Take Place This Month

Through March the United Way of Kershaw County will be spotlighting the problem of homelessness in Kershaw County and later this month a homeless count will take place. January 24th through the 28th the Point in Time HUD homeless count will work to identify the number of homeless persons in Kershaw County. Data from the count is used to help create and evaluate services for homeless individuals in Kershaw County. Last year forty-two people in Kershaw County were identified in the homeless. Folks who are interested in assisting with this year’s count should the United Way of Kershaw County at 432-0951.