Lugoff-Elgin Middle one of 19 SICs named to state SC-SIC Honor Roll for 2018

The School Improvement Councils (SICs) of 19 South Carolina public schools have been named to the SC School Improvement Council’s (SC-SIC) 2018 Honor Roll for their significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education.

These Honor Roll SICs will continue in the running for SC-SIC’s annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Named for the former US Secretary of Education and South Carolina Governor and his late wife, the Riley Award was created in 2002 to recognize the vital contributions made by more than 1,200 local SICs and their nearly 14,000 SIC members across the state.

The 19 School Improvement Councils named to the SC-SIC Honor Roll for 2018 are (alphabetically):

Blythewood Middle School SIC (Richland School District 2)

Chapin Intermediate School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

The Children’s School at Sylvia Circle SIC (Rock Hill Schools/York District 3)

Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School SIC (Greenville County Schools)

Hilton Head Island Middle School SIC (Beaufort County School District)

Hilton Head Island High School SIC (Beaufort County School District)

Horrell Hill Elementary School SIC (Richland School District 1)

Irmo Elementary School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

Lugoff-Elgin Middle School SIC (Kershaw County School District)

Myrtle Beach K-5 Cluster SIC (Horry County Schools)

Nexton Elementary School SIC (Berkeley County School District)

Orchard Park Elementary School SIC (Fort Mills Schools/York District 4)

Saluda High School SIC (Saluda County Schools)

Savannah Grove Elementary School SIC (Florence School District 1)

Scranton Elementary School SIC (Florence County School District 3)

Spring Hill High School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

South Florence High School SIC (Florence School District 1)

Travelers Rest High School SIC (Greenville County Schools)

Walhalla High School SIC (School District of Oconee County)

“These School Improvement Councils from across South Carolina have demonstrated their hard work and commitment to supporting the success of their schools and students in the last school year,” said SC-SIC Board of Trustees Chair Amelia McKie. “We congratulate them on their outstanding efforts as Honor Roll SICs, and we salute all of our SICs across the state for the lasting and positive impact they continue to make on behalf their school communities.”

“The value of South Carolina’s School Improvement Councils cannot be emphasized enough,” said Tom F. Hudson, SC-SIC Executive Director. “When parents, community members, educators, and students come together to address school needs, establish goals, and undertake meaningful activities to meet them, everyone benefits We are very proud of what this year’s Honor Roll SICs have accomplished for their schools.”

Five finalists from this year’s list of Honor Roll SICs will be selected in February, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for SIC Excellence in April.

SICs were established in state law over 40 years ago Part of the Center for Educational Partnerships within the University of South Carolina College of Education, the SC School Improvement Council provides the member training, technical assistance, statutory accountability, and other operational resources necessary for the continued success of the community-based SICs in each of South Carolina’s K-12 public schools.

More information on SC-SIC, the Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence, and award winners from previous years can be found online at http://sic.sc.gov.