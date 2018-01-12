CITY OF CAMDEN HIRES TENNIS CENTER DIRECTOR

The City of Camden is pleased to announce they have hired Paola Maoli as Facility Director of its new Tennis Center of Camden and Pickleball Plaza in Downtown Camden. According to City Manager Mel Pearson, Maoli is a highly experienced professional in tennis management, who most recently served as Tennis Coordinator with the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center in Cayce, SC.

“We are excited to bring Paola Maoli on board to lead our tennis and pickleball operations,” said Pearson. “Her vast experience with the United States Tennis Association of South Carolina (USTA-SC) and associated programs, her strong record of accomplishments in tennis management, tournament recruitment and grant procurement, and her passion for the sport will be a great benefit for our residents and all others who come to play in Camden.”

Born in Rome, Italy, Maoli moved to the United States in 1976 with her family after completing her Juris Doctor degree. She became involved in tennis initially as a player, then later as a promoter, coach and official. For more than 10 years, she has been a certified official and referee for tennis tournaments, and is a Professional Registry Certified Coach for Ten and Under (10U) Juniors. Maoli is one of the first coaches in the South Carolina Midlands area to organized and promote what is now known as Junior Tennis Team.

Maoli has worked at the United States Tennis Association (USTA), where she successfully promoted several new programs, and worked for more than five years as Tennis Coordinator at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center before coming to the Tennis Center in Camden.

Pearson added that Maoli joined City staff last fall and has been working closely with Tom Couch in Public Works, and John Burns in Construction to bring the tennis complex to completion. Grand opening ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for March, and statewide USTA tournaments are already booked at the center for 2018 and 2019.