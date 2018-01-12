Arledge Announces Candidacy for Kershaw County Auditor

Kershaw County councilman Dennis Arledge has announced hi8 candidacy for Kershaw County auditor. Arledge will be running as a Republican. The current Kershaw County auditor Robin Watkins has announced she will not seek another term. In making his announcement Arledge points to his more than forty years of experience in working with values in property, automobiles and equipment from a banking and insurance perspective. Alreldge also says his experience on Kershaw County Council also provides the knowledge and experience necessary to carry out the responsibilities of auditor.