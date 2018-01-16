All KCSD schools and offices closed Jan. 17

With the latest National Weather Service forecast indicating that the majority of Kershaw County could be affected by early morning inclement weather, all Kershaw County School District (KCSD) schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 17. All KCSD afterschool and evening programs, activities and athletic events as well as Adult Education classes are also cancelled.

KCSD officials said that the prediction of the potential storm occurring during the time of the normal bus routes and extending into the time for routes that would be delayed by two hours made the decision to close schools and offices the best option to ensure the safety of students and staff.

KCSD appreciates the cooperation of families with the change in regular schedules.