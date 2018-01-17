Morgan to retire effective June 30; KCSD’s accomplishments many during past 11 years of leadership

At its meeting last night, the Kershaw County School Board accepted Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Frank Morgan’s letter of retirement effective June 30. Morgan was hired as the district’s superintendent in April of 2007.

“With an educational career that spans over 40 years, I’ve worked in a variety of positions in several different locations,” Morgan said. “I can honestly say that serving as superintendent in Kershaw County has been the most enjoyable and rewarding. Every day, I see amazing success stories across our county”

Under Morgan’s leadership, the district’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 92.2 percent. KCSD’s class of 2017 graduates earned the highest overall scholarship total ever—$12.4 million—as well as brought in the highest per student amount.

KCSD’s academic performance has also increased including local juniors outperforming the state average on the 2017 ACT college entrance exam, ranking the district’s average third highest among Midlands area school districts behind Lexington 1 and Lexington/Richland 5.

This past spring more than 88 percent of KCSD 11th graders scored at the bronze level or better on the ACT WorkKeys exam, certifying that they have the essential skills needed for success in the workplace. Kershaw County’s score was four percentage points better than the state average.

Morgan was named as one of three finalists for the 2018 Superintendent of the Year Award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and received the Jake Watson Volunteer of the Year Award from the United Way of Kershaw County in 2014.

In 2016, Morgan led more than 20 public feedback sessions to develop a $129 million facilities referendum proposal that was passed by Kershaw County voters with a 2:1 margin to build four new schools as well as make improvements at 10 others and all three high school stadiums.

During Morgan’s tenure, KCSD’s financial operations have received the best audit results possible with “unmodified opinions” from an external independent CPA firm year after year.

Part of Morgan’s focus has been to establish strong partnerships with the community to bring more resources to local schools and students. An innovative partnership provides qualified Kershaw County graduates with full two-year scholarships to Central Carolina Technical College. Morgan works closely with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands to provide an afterschool program at the Jackson Teen Center. He also has worked with Kershaw Health to strengthen athletic training programs and medical services for student athletes and supported LiveWell Kershaw’s efforts to provide more medical resources for students and families in the North Central area.

Over the past 11 years, Morgan has written more than 100 monthly columns for the local newspaper, crafted over 3,700 posts on his blog about KCSD experiences and accomplishments and recorded podcasts of bi-monthly school board meetings with over 30,500 views.