Bradwin Salmond scores 1000 points for his career at LE

Lugoff Elgin senior Bradwin Salmond notched one thousand points for his career on Tuesday night. The three sport athlete nailed a three point shot from the right wing with about 2 minutes left in the first half of play. He finished the game with 15 points in a 74-71 overtime loss to Darlington.

Pictured here is Bradwin with his coach, Garrett Knight. Photo credit to Greg Young

In his 4 year career, Bradwin has played football, baseball and of course basketball. He is headed to play at the next level on the baseball diamond with Spartanburg Methodist College. He started as an 8th grader with the Demon baseball team under coach Randy Stokes. He has also played quarterback, wide out and special teams with the Demon football team under Matt Campbell. In basketball, he has been a starter since his freshman year. The Demon basketball team is currently 1-2 in region play and is gunning for its first post season berth since 2009.

Pictured here is Bradwin playing for the American Legion Post 17 baseball team.