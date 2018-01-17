KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR IMPACTS OF WINTER STORM

With a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 7:00PM, Kershaw County Staff are prepared and on standby in the event of a winter storm.

Since last Friday, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Management has actively monitored the storm system updating local emergency response organizations, The Kershaw County School District, and KershawHealth throughout the weekend.

During a conference call this morning with The National Weather Service of Columbia, Kershaw County might receive between one to two inches of snow beginning as early as noon with snowfall ceasing late this afternoon. With temperatures reaching as low as 18° tonight, residual water on roads and bridges will likely cause areas of black ice to develop resulting in hazardous travel. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have pretreated all interstate overpasses and bridges as well as primary roads within the County. SCDOT will also have their Camden Office staffed for the next 24-hours with additional staff continually checking roads and bridges throughout the day and into the night.

In the event of snow and/or black ice, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Management encourage citizens to stay home until road conditions are safe to travel on.

In the event of a county government closing or delay, please visit the county’s website at www.kershaw.sc.gov or local media outlets for the latest closing/delay list.