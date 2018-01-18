A giving opportunity – Souper Bowl of Caring

Sunday, February 4 is fast approaching. While most folks will be thinking about the Super Bowl, many churches will make it a special collection day for the hungry and homeless in our community and around the nation. This giving opportunity is called the Souper Bowl of Caring.

United Way of Kershaw County (UWKC) provides homeless and hunger programs to help people right here in our community. Through our New Day on Mill transitional shelter, we partner with local churches and agencies to provide transitional housing in six cottages for families and individuals, providing the services they need to get back on their feet and return to permanent housing. The UWKC Mobile Nutrition Center was born out of a huge need in the rural parts of our county for nutritional and fresh food.

So on Sunday morning February 4, please think about joining the Souper Bowl of Caring and take a special collection for the homeless and hunger programs of your choice. The United Way would be honored to receive your gift!