Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting 3 Children

On January 18, 2018 the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Adam Barton(42) who lives in Lugoff and charged him with 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age (1st degree) and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14 (3rd degree).

On January 14, 2018 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigator was made aware of the allegations against Barton relative to unlawful sexual activity with three children.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, Barton has admitted to the activity detailed in the allegations. Additional charges may be pending. He is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Barton has no previous criminal record