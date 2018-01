All Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students will make up the Wednesday, Jan. 17 school day missed for inclement weather on Monday, April 9, which was approved as a weather make up day on the 2017-18 school calendar.

KCSD schools will have an early dismissal day on Friday, Feb. 16. Schools and offices will be closed for Spring Break March 30 – April 6.

For an updated KCSD 2017-18 calendar, visit www.kcsdschools.net/calendar.