Sixteen Kershaw County educators receive national board certification

Sixteen Kershaw County educators have been certified or recertified with the highest credential available in the teaching profession, bringing the total number of Kershaw County School District (KCSD) employees who are National Board Certified to 113.

“We have outstanding teachers,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “This certification recognizes that fact on a national level. Congratulations to these educators who have earned the ‘gold standard’ in accomplished teaching.”

Lugoff-Elgin High School teacher Melissa Rabon received her initial National Board Certification.

Newly National Board Recertified KCSD teachers are Elizabeth Jones and Kim Simon, Baron DeKalb Elementary; Cynthia Kendall, Blaney Elementary; Holly Kirkland, Betsy Long and Helen Walker, Doby’s Mill Elementary; Aimee Nesbitt, Jackson; Raymond Jennings, Katianne Rickwood and Dave Stanek, Lugoff-Elgin High; Robin Sowell, Mt. Pisgah Elementary; Linda Horton and Julie Smith, Pine Tree Hill Elementary; Sarah Spoto, Stover Middle; and Lindsay Miles, Wateree Elementary.

Fifteen percent of Kershaw County’s teaching force is National Board Certified.

The National Board process is flexible, allowing candidates to select the number of components they complete each year. Candidates are required to attempt each of the four components within a three-year period. After each initial attempt of a component, candidates have two opportunities to retake.

The process requires candidates to reflect on their classroom practices, their understanding of subject material and their preparation techniques. In addition to preparing a portfolio with videotapes of classroom teaching, lesson plans, student work samples and reflective essays, teachers must complete assessment center exercises based on content knowledge that proves they have mastered the subjects they teach and also know how to teach them.

More than 118,000 teachers across the country have earned their National Board certification with South Carolina having the second highest percentage of teachers who have successfully completed the process.