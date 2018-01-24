Councilmen Hear Results of Black River Road Traffic Study

Kershaw county councilmen Tuesday evening heard the result of a traffic study concerning the Black River Road/ Highway 521 area in Camden. Consultants telling council that the area around Black River Road will experience growth in the coming years because of new businesses and the Central Carolina/ATEC campus as well as residential growth and those improvements need to be made to ensure traffic safety. Among the improvements suggested – adding traffic signals, widening Black River Road and adding additional turn lanes. The projected cost of the project could come in at almost nineteen million dollars. Councilmen were told that most of the funding would come from state and federal sources