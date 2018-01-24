Councilmen Discuss Economic Development Bond

Kershaw county councilmen were briefed Tuesday evening on the $17.2 million dollar economic development bond approved by council a few years ago.   Those funds are being used for construction of three speculative buildings- one is currently under construction- and other economic development projects.  Councilman Al Bozard questioning the need for three speculative buildings.  Council Jimmy Jones made a motion to complete projects already underway then pay off the reminder of the bond at the appropriate time.  Councilmen were told that over a thirty year period the bond would cost the county over $30 million dollars.  The motion by Jones failed on a two to five vote with only Jones and Bozard voting yes.  Council did agree to discuss the matter again during the development of a budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.

