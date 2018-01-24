Councilmen Discuss Economic Development Bond

Kershaw county councilmen were briefed Tuesday evening on the $17.2 million dollar economic development bond approved by council a few years ago. Those funds are being used for construction of three speculative buildings- one is currently under construction- and other economic development projects. Councilman Al Bozard questioning the need for three speculative buildings. Council Jimmy Jones made a motion to complete projects already underway then pay off the reminder of the bond at the appropriate time. Councilmen were told that over a thirty year period the bond would cost the county over $30 million dollars. The motion by Jones failed on a two to five vote with only Jones and Bozard voting yes. Council did agree to discuss the matter again during the development of a budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.