Lake Wateree Association and Wateree Home Owners Association of Fairfield County Merge Memberships

After a combined 55+ years of service to the communities surrounding Lake Wateree, the two organizations proudly announce the merging of their memberships!

Actually, a transition team of upwards of twelve individuals from both organizations researched the potential to merge for nearly a year. Investigative topics included realigning neighborhoods into membership groups, evaluating the corporate structure to best serve the combined membership, to creating a streamlined Board of Directors, this group spent countless hours evaluating and recommending solutions.

When all of the facts were considered, it was time to call a special meeting for the members to listen to the proposal and to cast their vote. An overwhelming majority – from the members of both organizations – cast votes in favor of the January 1, 2018 merger.

Chairman Bill Stroup commented, “Both organizations have always shared a common mission to preserve and protect the quality and quantity of Lake Wateree. We have equally shared the funding of Water Watch testing and analysis. By doubling membership and representing two counties rather than one, opportunities for obtaining grants from local and state government agencies and private or corporate organizations will certainly increase.”

First Vice Chair Dale Hall mentioned, “I foresee increased political clout. A single organization of approximately 1,000 households representing two counties would have more influence on issues related to our lake with county and state government agencies.”

One of the old ‘rules’ included the fact that a member had to be a property owner with frontage on the lake. That no longer applies. You don’t have to live on Lake Wateree to join our ranks – you just have to love Lake Wateree! Tax-deductible entry level ‘Cove Guardian’ annual membership is just $35, and our ‘Business Associate’ is only $100. You can join online at www.lakewatereeassociation.org or call 803-427-0883 or 803-272-4643 to request a membership application. Annual membership benefits include: opportunities to learn and grow as a lake stakeholder and guardian, email alerts on water quality and quantity issues, monthly online newsletters, quarterly issues of Lake Wateree News, annual meeting and fellowship luncheon, and invitations to several social events!