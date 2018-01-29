Camden Man Pleads to Federal Firearm and Drug Charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake stated that Swan Nicoyis Jackson, age 22, of Camden, plead guilty recently in federal court in Columbia to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, all in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1), 924(a)(2), and 924(e) and Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(D), and 851. Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, of Columbia, accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Evidence presented in court established that on morning of June 2, 2017, Kershaw County Sheriffï¿½s Department deputies encountered Jackson and another male walking down railroad tracks near a neighborhood that had recent thefts. When deputies asked Jackson and the other male to stop, they both ran. Deputies could smell marijuana emanating from their direction. During the chase, Jackson fell and deputies were able to catch up to him and found a 9mm handgun in his pants pocket, along with marijuana. Further investigation revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen from a residence.ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

Jackson is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms based upon his prior separate state convictions for possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of crack cocaine (2 counts), distribution of crack cocaine near a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense, and possession of crack cocaine 3rd offense or more.ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

On the firearm charge, Jackson faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge. However, if he is deemed an armed career criminal in light of his extensive prior convictions for serious drug offenses, he would face a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years with a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised release on the firearm charge. Jackson faces a maximum of 10 years, a fine of $4,000,000 and 4 years of supervised release on the marijuana charge.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Kershaw County Sheriffï¿½s Department and was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project CeaseFire initiative, which aggressively prosecutes firearm cases. Assistant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes of the Columbia office handled the case.

Project Ceasefire is South Carolinaï¿½s continued application of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.ï¿½ Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority.ï¿½ In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.