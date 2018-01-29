Snodgrass Announces for Seat Five on County Council

David Snodgrass of Camden has announced as a candidate for seat five on Kershaw County Council. Snodgrass is the pastor at Camden First Church of the Nazarene and the current president of Christian Community Ministries of Kershaw County and also president of the Kershaw County Ministerial Association and a board member of Impact Family Ministries. Snodgrass says he wants to hold government accountable and work toward people centered solutions in county government. Seat five on Kershaw County Council is currently held by Dennis Arledge, who has announced his candidacy for Kershaw County Auditor.