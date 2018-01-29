Fugitive Arrested with Weapons, Meth, Crack, Heroin and Marijuana

On January 25, 2018 in a joint operation with the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, KCSO narcotics investigators arrested Ike Joel Mitchell (32) who lives at 708 Chestnut Street Camden, SC and charged him with:

Trafficking methamphetamine more than 400 grams (1 count)

Trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams (1 count)

Trafficking heroin 28 grams or more

Trafficking crack 10-28 grams

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule V controlled substance

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

“This is a very significant arrest with considerable quantities of drugs seized,” said KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. “Mitchell has an extensive arrest record for narcotics dating back 12 years. Working with the feds is allowing us to get drug dealers like Mitchell off our streets and out of our communities.”

On January 25, 2018 several agents assigned to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force met with KCSO narcotics investigators in an effort to locate and arrest Ike Mitchell. Armed with a federal arrest warrant for Mitchell for weapons violations as well as an outstanding warrant on Mitchell held by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Fugitive Task Force agents began looking for Mitchell. The deputies and agents involved in the search for Mitchell received information as to his whereabouts.

The arrest team located Mitchell at a motel in Lugoff where he was arrested. A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office K9, trained in drug detection, alerted to the room where Mitchell had been staying. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the room and ultimately discovered one kilogram of methamphetamine, 2.6 ounces of heroin, nearly ½ pound of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and 10 one pint bottles of codeine syrup. Mitchell was also carrying a handgun on his person and another handgun was located with the kilogram of methamphetamine.

Mitchell is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a $190,000.00 bond on the KCSO charges. There is also a detainer placed on him by ATF on federal firearms charges. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for possible federal prosecution of the drug charges.

Mitchell has previously been arrested numerous times over a 12 year time frame for narcotics offenses ranging from possession to distribution of crack cocaine, marijuana and MDMA, breach of peace, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving under suspension (multiple offenses), failure to stop for a blue light (multiple offenses), habitual traffic offender and unlawful carrying of a weapon.