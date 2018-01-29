Man Arrested with Marijuana and Stolen Property

On January 27, 2018 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Wesley Cornelius Robinson (37) who lives at 8 Sugar Maple Court in Elgin, SC and charged him with trafficking marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and several counts of receiving stolen goods.

“This is yet another example of different law enforcement agencies cooperating and sharing information that allows us to get drugs off our streets,” said KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. “The recovery of stolen property is a by-product of this cooperation.”

On January 27, 2018 officers from the DEA task force and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department notified KCSO investigators that Robinson was expecting a shipment of a large quantity of marijuana from California. KCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for Robinson’s home on Maple Court in Elgin. During the execution of that search warrant officers located and seized 10.8 pounds of marijuana, one stolen pistol, an SKS rifle, two stolen side by side ATVs, another ATV type vehicle and a stolen utility trailer.

Robinson was arrested and is being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Robinson has previously been arrested for criminal sexual conduct (3rd degree), public disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, open container, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and minor traffic violations.