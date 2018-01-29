Fairfield Electric Cooperative awards $300,000 in license fee credit funds to Kershaw County

Fairfield Electric Cooperative awarded $300,000 in licenses fee credit funds to Kershaw County to continue the development of Heritage Pointe Industrial Park and the construction of the park’s first speculative building.

At the January 23, 2018 Kershaw County Council meeting, Economic Development Director Peggy McLean publicly thanked Fairfield Electric President and CEO, Bill Hart, for his company’s generous donation and their continual support to Kershaw County.

“We are extremely grateful to Fairfield Electric Cooperative,” stated McLean. “These funds will be used to further develop The Heritage Pointe Industrial Park – improving our marketability to prospective companies.”

Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns thanked Bill Hart and his team commenting “This is awesome. Fairfield Electric’s partnership is one that plays an important role in the growth of our community. We are deeply thankful for their vested interest and support as we continue to move Kershaw County forward.”

“Our relationship with Kershaw County is one we are proud of,” said Bill Hart. “We pledge to continue to provide reliable and cost-effective electric service to our Kershaw County customers and look forward to being a part of this community’s future.”