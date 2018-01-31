LEHS JROTC drill team to participate in 4th Brigade Best of the Best competition next month

The Army has invited Lugoff-Elgin High School’s(LEHS) Drill Team to participate in the 4th Brigade Best of the Best Drill Competition, which will be held in February.

“This invite is a big deal for JROTC as [only] 3-5% of Army JROTC programs are invited to compete. Our Drill/Color Guard did a great job during first semester [and this invitation is] the fruit of their labor,” Rayford McDowell, Senior Army Instructor, said.

This year the competition will be hosted by Bandy’s High School in Hickory, NC, and only 334 teams were invited to participate. Because the LEHS cadets earned their spot in this competition, the Army will cover their expenses.

“Our cadets will have travel, lodging and meals paid by Cadet Command,” McDowell said.

Some of the competitions the cadets will participate in include: PLT Armed Inspection, PLT Armed Regulation, PLT Unarmed Regulation, Color Guard, PLT Armed Exhibition and PLT Unarmed Exhibition.

“I am sure they will represent LEHS well!” McDowell said.