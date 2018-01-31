CPD and Coroner’s Office Investigating Discovery of Body in Truck

The Camden Police and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body in an eighteen wheeler truck at the Black River Shell in Camden on Tuesday. Kershaw County coroner David West says that the deceased was identified as forty-nine year old Carlton Brooks of Rembert. West says Brooks body was discovered shortly after four Tuesday afternoon in a truck that had been parked in front of the Black River Shell since Monday morning. West says the cause of death is unknown at this time and that an autopsy and further investigation is continuing.