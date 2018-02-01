KCSD hiring school bus drivers

The Kershaw County School District is hiring school bus drivers. Pay is based on experience and includes benefits. A training class will be held Feb. 6-9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ATEC, 874 Vocational Lane, Camden.

An interested person should be able to pass a drug test, background check, DOT physical exam and a physical performance test. A candidate also must have a high school diploma or GED and a negative TB test. In addition, an applicant must have had a driver’s license for at least a year and have less than four points against it.

A person interested in attending the class does not need to register in advance but should bring a valid driver’s license with him/her. Questions should be directed to John Clinton at (803) 669-4210 or (803) 438-8017.