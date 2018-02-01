KCSD Kindergarten Round-Up set for Feb. 15

Families with four- and five-year-olds who will attend kindergarten in the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) next school year should participate in the school district’s Round-Up set for Feb. 15.

“We are excited to welcome new kindergarten students to our school district next school year, but we need the help of families to let us know who they are so we can make plans now to have the proper resources ready for them,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of families to complete the easy two-step process of filling out the online pre-registration form and then visiting their children’s school on Feb. 15.”

Morgan said that families can visit the school district’s website at wwwkcsdschools.net/roundup to complete their pre-registration online forms.

Current students in KCSD’s four-year-old and five-year-old kindergarten classes do not need to participate in the district’s Round-Up program as KCSD already has their information.

In addition to new kindergarten students, the district also will be signing up students on Feb. 15 who will be in the first grade in 2018-19 and are not currently enrolled in district schools.

Kershaw County School Board policy requires parents to bring the following documents to enroll a student for the first time: a copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s South Carolina Certificate of Immunization, a parent/guardian’s valid South Carolina ID such as a driver’s license, a tax document with the current and correct address, a check stub with the current and correct address, and either a mortgage or lease agreement or legally notarized documentation from the landlord.

Parents should register five-year-old kindergarten and first grade students at the school sites for which their residences are zoned; four-year-old kindergarten students should be registered at the school closest to their residence where the program is offered.

To be eligible for the four-year-old program, students must be four years old on or before September 1, 2018. Students applying for the four-year-old program must take an admissions test that is given at a later date. Four-year-old child development programs are tentatively scheduled for Baron DeKalb Elementary, Doby’s Mill Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Midway Elementary and Wateree Elementary, although programs are subject to discontinuation in the event of funding shortages.

To enroll in five-year-old kindergarten programs, a child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2018, and not currently enrolled in KCSD four-year-old kindergarten. All elementary schools have five-year-old kindergarten programs.

To enroll for first grade, a student must be six years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018, and not currently enrolled in the KCSD five-year-old kindergarten. All elementary schools have first grade programs.

Kindergarten Round-Up times

Round-Up times on Thursday, Feb. 15 are as follows:

Baron DeKalb Elementary School – 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Bethune Elementary School – 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Blaney Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Camden Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m.

Doby’s Mill Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

Jackson Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m.

Lugoff Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3:00 – 6 p.m.

Midway Elementary School – 8 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1 – 6 p.m.

Mt. Pisgah Elementary School – 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pine Tree Hill Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m.

Wateree Elementary School – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m.

Parents do not have to bring their children to the Kindergarten Round-Up, but are welcome to do so.

All KCSD students—those who participate in the Round-Up and those who do not—will attend the district’s summer registration July 25-26. More information on the July registration will be available this summer.