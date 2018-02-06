CSX Railroad Closing Crossings in Kershaw County for Repair Work

Over the next few weeks C.S.X. railroad will be closing a number of rail crossings in Kershaw County for repair. This will mean rerouting traffic. Signs will be placed marking detour routes. Each closing will be closed for two to five days depending on any unforeseen issues or weather. A number of crossings in Elgin will be affected including Ross Street, Bookman Street, Bowen Street, Church Street, U.S. One, Watts Hill Road, Leslie Branham Road and Whitehead Road. In Lugoff crossings affected will be Smith Road, U.S. 601 and Ward Road.
|DOT#
|Pre
|M/P
|City
|County
|St
|Hwy
|Street
|Exp. Close Date
|634266L
|S
|330.38
|LUGOFF
|KERSHAW
|SC
|WARD ST
|12-Feb
|634267T
|S
|331.64
|LUGOFF
|KERSHAW
|SC
|601 US
|7-Feb
|634269G
|S
|334.45
|LUGOFF
|KERSHAW
|SC
|SMITH RD.
|7-Feb
|634270B
|S
|335.33
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|WHITEHEAD RD.
|6-Feb
|634271H
|S
|336.51
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|LESLIE BRANHAM RD
|6-Feb
|634272P
|S
|337.07
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|WATTS HILL RD
|5-Feb
|634274D
|S
|338.4
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|RR UNDER
|1 US
|634275K
|S
|338.97
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|CHURCH ST
|5-Feb
|634276S
|S
|339.16
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|BOWEN ST
|2-Feb
|634277Y
|S
|340.13
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|BOOKMAN ST
|2-Feb
|634278F
|S
|340.53
|ELGIN
|KERSHAW
|SC
|ROSS ST
|1-Feb
|634279M
|S
|341.43
|PONTIAC
|RICHLAND
|SC
|KELLY MILL RD
|1-Feb
|634280G
|S
|342.07
|PONTIAC
|RICHLAND
|SC
|OLD TWO NOTCH RD
|31-Jan
|641230V
|S
|343.24
|PONTIAC
|RICHLAND
|SC
|31-Jan
|634281N
|S
|343.72
|PONTIAC
|RICHLAND
|SC
|BOOKMAN
|30-Jan