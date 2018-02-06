CSX Railroad Closing Crossings in Kershaw County for Repair Work

Over the next few weeks C.S.X. railroad will be closing a number of rail crossings in Kershaw County for repair.  This will mean rerouting traffic.  Signs will be placed marking detour routes.  Each closing will be closed for two to five days depending on any unforeseen issues or weather.  A number of crossings in Elgin will be affected including Ross Street, Bookman Street, Bowen Street, Church Street, U.S. One, Watts Hill Road, Leslie Branham Road and Whitehead Road.  In Lugoff crossings affected will be Smith Road, U.S. 601 and Ward Road.

DOT# Pre M/P City County St Hwy Street Exp. Close Date
634266L S 330.38 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC WARD ST 12-Feb
634267T S 331.64 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC 601 US 7-Feb
634269G S 334.45 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC SMITH RD. 7-Feb
634270B S 335.33 ELGIN KERSHAW SC WHITEHEAD RD. 6-Feb
634271H S 336.51 ELGIN KERSHAW SC LESLIE BRANHAM RD 6-Feb
634272P S 337.07 ELGIN KERSHAW SC WATTS HILL RD 5-Feb
634274D S 338.4 ELGIN KERSHAW SC RR UNDER 1 US
634275K S 338.97 ELGIN KERSHAW SC CHURCH ST 5-Feb
634276S S 339.16 ELGIN KERSHAW SC BOWEN ST 2-Feb
634277Y S 340.13 ELGIN KERSHAW SC BOOKMAN ST 2-Feb
634278F S 340.53 ELGIN KERSHAW SC ROSS ST 1-Feb
634279M S 341.43 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC KELLY MILL RD 1-Feb
634280G S 342.07 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC OLD TWO NOTCH RD 31-Jan
641230V S 343.24 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC 31-Jan
634281N S 343.72 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC BOOKMAN 30-Jan
