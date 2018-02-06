CSX Railroad Closing Crossings in Kershaw County for Repair Work

Over the next few weeks C.S.X. railroad will be closing a number of rail crossings in Kershaw County for repair. This will mean rerouting traffic. Signs will be placed marking detour routes. Each closing will be closed for two to five days depending on any unforeseen issues or weather. A number of crossings in Elgin will be affected including Ross Street, Bookman Street, Bowen Street, Church Street, U.S. One, Watts Hill Road, Leslie Branham Road and Whitehead Road. In Lugoff crossings affected will be Smith Road, U.S. 601 and Ward Road.

DOT# Pre M/P City County St Hwy Street Exp. Close Date 634266L S 330.38 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC WARD ST 12-Feb 634266L S 330.38 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC WARD ST 12-Feb 634267T S 331.64 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC 601 US 7-Feb 634269G S 334.45 LUGOFF KERSHAW SC SMITH RD. 7-Feb 634270B S 335.33 ELGIN KERSHAW SC WHITEHEAD RD. 6-Feb 634271H S 336.51 ELGIN KERSHAW SC LESLIE BRANHAM RD 6-Feb 634272P S 337.07 ELGIN KERSHAW SC WATTS HILL RD 5-Feb 634274D S 338.4 ELGIN KERSHAW SC RR UNDER 1 US 634275K S 338.97 ELGIN KERSHAW SC CHURCH ST 5-Feb 634276S S 339.16 ELGIN KERSHAW SC BOWEN ST 2-Feb 634277Y S 340.13 ELGIN KERSHAW SC BOOKMAN ST 2-Feb 634278F S 340.53 ELGIN KERSHAW SC ROSS ST 1-Feb 634279M S 341.43 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC KELLY MILL RD 1-Feb 634280G S 342.07 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC OLD TWO NOTCH RD 31-Jan 641230V S 343.24 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC 31-Jan 634281N S 343.72 PONTIAC RICHLAND SC BOOKMAN 30-Jan