JUNIOR LEADERSHIP KERSHAW COUNTY APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE

Applications for the 2018-19 Junior Leadership Kershaw County class for rising juniors and seniors are now available at the county’s high schools, the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, and online at http://www.kershawcountychamber.org/junior-leadership.

Students interested in being a part of next year’s class must be a sophomore or junior at one of the county high schools during the current school year and complete an application by March 16, 2018. Completed applications must be turned in to the high school which the student attends. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Each high school reviews its submitted applications and selects its representatives based on factors such as leadership ability, creativity, initiative, dependability, character, involvement in activities and good academic performance.

Students selected for the 2018-19 Junior Leadership class will be announced in May and will attend an orientation session with their parents before the end of the school year to review next year’s schedule and expectations. In addition, these students will be required to pay a $50 tuition to help cover costs such as travel, meals and supplies. Tuition scholarships are available based on need.

The 2018-19 Junior Leadership class will be composed of 32 juniors and seniors representing Camden High School, Lugoff-Elgin High School, North Central High School and Camden Military Academy. The program begins its 30th year in August. It is an education partnership of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, the Kershaw County School District and Camden Military Academy.