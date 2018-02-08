Pursuit Ends When Suspect Launches Camaro into Creek

At about 2:30pm on February 6, 2018 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling on US601 south when he observed a late model Chevrolet Camaro being driven at a high rate of speed. The deputy activated his radar and determined that the Camaro was travelling at 72 mph in an area where the speed limit is 55mph.

The deputy activated his blue lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been positively identified at this time, sped up, turned down Old English Rd. and led the deputies on a pursuit. The deputies pursued the Camaro to the end of Old English Rd. and continued as the driver of the Camaro turned right and proceeded down the power lines. The driver of the Camaro continued at a high rate of speed, but unbeknownst to the driver of the Camaro, the dirt road ended at a hill overlooking a creek. With deputies continuing their pursuit, the suspect “launched” the Camaro off the embankment and into a creek.

Deputies observed the driver climb out of the Camaro which was buried in the mud and partially submerged and flee on foot. He was described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt with a red stripe and dark pants, possibly blue jeans. Deputies called for the bloodhound tracking team and a SLED helicopter was requested. The search for the suspect continued until dark, but the suspect eluded officers.

According to KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, deputies are fairly sure they know who the driver is, but are waiting on DNA results to positively ascertain the suspect’s identity before they obtain a warrant.