ATEC FFA CHAPTER TAKES THIRD PLACE IN STATE WILDLIFE COMPETITION

Members of ATEC’S FFA Wildlife Career Development team receive their third place plaque from Deanna Ruth, professor of forestry/wildlife at Horry-Georgetown TEC. Students include Johnathan Marthers, Blake Crane, Jacob Stockman, James Harper and Megan Santoro. Katie Gilson is ATEC’s agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.

The Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) Kershaw County FFA chapter took third place in the state Wildlife Career Development competition held Feb. 3 in Georgetown.

Students were required to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of wildlife conservation and management, plant identification and basic management practices for native wildlife species.

Thirty-two teams from around the state competed in the wildlife event which builds on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourages members to put their knowledge into practice. The competition was hosted by Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

ATEC team members included Johnathan Marthers, Blake Crane, Jacob Stockman, James Harper and Megan Santoro.

The students are enrolled in Katie Gilson’s agriculture and wildlife class. “We are very proud of the students’ performance,” says ATEC director Gordon Morris. “Ms. Gilson prepared them well for the competition and they improved on their performance from last year.”

South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the agriculture, food and natural resources career cluster.

The S.C. FFA Association is comprised of more than 7,000 members across the state. Its mission is to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.