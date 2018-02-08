KCSD hiring substitute food service employees

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) is looking for persons who are interested in serving as substitutes in its school cafeterias. Food Service substitutes are paid $9 per hour and have the potential to become permanent part time employees when positions arise.

If you are interested, please complete the application for food service substitutes that can be found online at www.kcsdschools.net (click on employment link) and contact KCSD Food Services Specialist Amy Ellis at 432-8416 for further questions.

All potential employees must have a current TB test and pass a SLED background check.