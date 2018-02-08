Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies at CCTC. New Building to Be Named for Fred Sheheen

Ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies for the expanded campus of Central Carolina Technical College took place Thursday morning. State senator Vincent Sheheen telling the crowd that the expanded Central Carolina campus is the result of many people sharing a vision for education in Kershaw County. State representative Laurie Slade Funderburk called the expanded Central Carolina campus a great development for Kershaw County. Other speakers included state senator Thomas McElveen and county council chairman Julian Burns. It was also announced that the new building at Central Carolina will be named in honor of the late Fred Sheheen.