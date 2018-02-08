Heroin, Crack, Cocaine and Pot Seized During Raid

On February 6, 2018 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Brandon Hasan Jones (33) whose last known address is on Claudia Drive in Columbia and Floyd Lamar Neal (27) who lives on King Street in Camden following the execution of a search warrant at the King Street address and the seizure of heroin, crack, cocaine and marijuana.

Brandon Hasan Jones

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, over the past several weeks, KCSO narcotics investigators had been receiving information that multiple types of narcotics were being sold from the residence at 506 King St. in Camden. Over that time, investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

Floyd Lamar Neal

At about 9:30am the KCSO SRT team executed the search warrant for 506 King St. During the execution of that search warrant, investigators seized approximately one ounce of heroin, 4 ounces of marijuana, small quantities of crack cocaine and cocaine powder. Along with the drugs, the investigators found a .380 caliber pistol.

“Our drug investigators are making more and more heroin cases as the opioid crisis continues in our county,” said Chief Deputy Rushing. “Opioids, heroin being one, are responsible for numerous overdoses and deaths not only here, but nationwide.”

Jones has been charged with trafficking heroin (28 grams or more), possession of crack and possession of cocaine. Neal has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of crack cocaine. Both men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and have been released on bond.

Jones has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana, grand larceny, burglary, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trespassing, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, other weapons violations, hit and run, driving under suspension, giving false information and violation of probation.

Neal has been previously arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, within SC. In North Carolina, Neal has been arrested for felony possession of marijuana, felony conspiracy, resisting a public officer, simple assault, intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of counterfeit controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell schedule IV controlled substance, domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.