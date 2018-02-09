Feb. 16 to be early dismissal day for KCSD students

The Kershaw County School District will have an early dismissal day for students on Feb. 16. Staff will work a regular schedule. Students in 3-and 4-year-old developmentally delayed and 4-year-old kindergarten classes will not attend. The early dismissal allows teachers time for professional development.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at noon. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students.

KCSD schools and offices will be closed for Spring Break March 30-April 6.

Families should also note that due to inclement weather earlier this school year, changes have been made to the 2017-18 school calendar. April 9 is now a regular school day.

For an updated 2017-18 KCSD calendar, visit the district’s website.