Dr. Manish Patel with Advanced Urology and Women’s Health Center Receives UroLift Center of Excellence Designation

Pictured from left, Nathan Senn, Teleflex; Paul Harris, Teleflex; Joe Cantello, Teleflex; Casey Spotts, KershawHealth Practice Administrator; Rachel Branham, KershawHealth Practice Manager; Dr. Manish Patel, Advanced Urology and Women’s Center; Ben Connell, Kershaw County Councilman; Brad Hanley, Town of Elgin Mayor Pro Tem; Claude Eichelberger, KershawHealth Trustee; and Terry Gunn, KershawHealth CEO.

KershawHealth and Dr. Manish Patel with Advanced Urology and Women’s Health Center in Elgin announces the practice has been designated as a UroLift® Center of Excellence. The designation recognizes that Dr. Patel has achieved a high level of training and experience with the UroLift System and demonstrated a commitment to exemplary care for men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH.

“The UroLift System is a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment that typically takes less than an hour and can offer multiple benefits for men with enlarged prostate – no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, minimal downtime, no compromise of sexual function, and typically no need for continued medications. I am proud to be a national leader in treating patients with this durable and effective treatment,” said Dr. Patel

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Dr. Patel has the only UroLift Center of Excellence in South Carolina and is one of only 35 in the country.