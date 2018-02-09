Chamber Members Hear from Kershaw County Legislative Delegation

The big issues facing the South Carolina general assembly this year include cleaning up the mess left in the wake of the decision last year by S.C.E. & G. and Santee/Cooper to stop work on the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield county as well as the future of both utilities. Other issues include developing work force education in the palmetto state as well as funding for education and local government. Those feelings expressed Friday morning by members of the Kershaw county legislative delegation during the annual legislative breakfast of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce. State Senator Thomas McElveen saying that there is no easy solution to the problems facing the two electric utilities and ratepayers. State representative Laurie Slade Funderburk said the House of Representatives is working toward better oversight of the utilities industry regarding rates. State senator Vincent Sheheen saying another important issue is workforce training in South Carolina. Sheheen said that workforce training to be improved especially in the rural parts of South Carolina.