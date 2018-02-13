HISTORIC CAMDEN SELECTED AS SITE FOR THE WALL THAT HEALS DISPLAY IN MAY

A site has been selected and plans are coming together in preparation for The Wall That Heals, the traveling scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be on display in Camden May 3 – 6, 2018.

“We are happy to announce that Historic Camden has agreed to serve as the host site of The Wall That Heals when it arrives in May,” said Commander David Fuller of American Legion Post 17.

Post 17 submitted an application last year to bring The Wall That Heals to Kershaw County in 2018.

“Having The Wall That Heals at Historic Camden will allow all residents of Camden, Kershaw County and the surrounding region easy access to experience this traveling exhibit first hand,” said Fuller.

Camden is the only South Carolina location on The Wall That Heals 2018 Tour Schedule. Honoring the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War, The Wall That Heals bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“Historic Camden is excited to be the host site for this extraordinary exhibit,” said Historic Camden Executive Director Halie Brazier. “Although our focus is the American Revolution, we honor veterans from all wars and are proud to welcome the community for this event.”

Hosting The Wall That Heals provides a community with a 24-hour, multi-day experience which includes an educational opportunity for local schools and organizations on the history of the Vietnam era.

The exhibit includes The Wall That Heals and a mobile Education Center comprised of digital displays of photos of service members whose names are on The Wall; letters and memorabilia representative of items left at The Wall in D.C.; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

“We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of communities who will host The Wall That Heals in 2018,” said Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns. “Our lead for the effort is our great American Legion, supported by our Cities, the County, Kershaw County School District aswell as the VFW, Marine Corps League and Navy League. We invite the full participation of our community, and there will be many opportunities to participate.”

According to Commander Fuller, more than 100 volunteers will be needed throughout the days The Wall That Heals will be on display. Those interested in volunteering their time are encouraged to call 803-427-0470 or visit facebook.com/twthcamdensc.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF is dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of service in America and educating all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies and education materials. The VMMF coordinates local stops of The Wall That Heals and the accompanying mobile Education Center. The current schedule and more information can be found at: www.thewallthatheals.org. The 2018 national The Wall That Heals tour is hauled through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and the trucking industry and generously sponsored by USAA. To learn more about VVMF and the future Education Center at The Wall, visit www.vvmf.org