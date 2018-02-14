Woman Arrested with Heroin, Marijuana and Stolen Gun

On February 13, 2018 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Alexia Shontae Johnson (21) who lives on Smyrna Rd. in Elgin, SC and charged her with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen pistol.

According to KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, the KCSO narcotics investigators discovered evidence indicating that Johnson had been selling multiple pounds of marijuana and other drugs over the past year. In 2017 KCSO narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on a home where Johnson and her boyfriend were living. During that search, deputies seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and crack. Johnson’s boyfriend claimed ownership of the drugs in that case and she was not arrested. Following that incident, Johnson moved their drug dealing operations to her new residence on Smyrna Rd.

Prior to the date of this arrest, KCSO narcotics investigators had received information that Johnson was selling a variety of illegal narcotics from her new home on Smyrna Rd.. Investigators initiated surveillance on Johnson’s residence off and on for several months. On February 13, 2018 four narcotics investigators that had been keeping the residence under surveillance observed Johnson as she departed her home in a burgundy Dodge Nitro.

Two of the investigators conducted a traffic stop on Johnson near Smyrna and Gettys Rd. Upon approaching the Dodge Nitro, the investigators smelled the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of her vehicle. Inside two book bags deputies located about 7 1/2 ounces of marijuana, scales, 2 grams of heroin and a stolen Glock .40 cal. pistol.

Investigators placed Johnson under arrest and transported her to the Kershaw County Detention Center. Johnson was already out on bond from an arrest by the Elgin Police Department and an arrest by the Camden Police Department. Both of those arrests were for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Due to the fact that Johnson has already been released from jail on bond for those two arrests, the 5th Circuit Solicitors Office along with the KCSO, is asking for a high bond and will request that her previous bonds be revoked.

“The fact that our narcs are making more and more heroin arrests from people who are also carrying guns is alarming,” said KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. “Two previous arrests for drugs has obviously not taught Ms. Johnson a lesson. We hope that the magistrate who sets bond will take all of this into consideration when setting a new bond.”

Johnson’s only previous arrests were the previously mentioned marijuana arrests in Camden and Elgin.