Kershaw County students’ art celebration to be held Thursday, Feb. 22

The community is invited to a showcase of Kershaw County student visual and performing art at “Celebrating the Arts of Kershaw County Schools” on Thursday, Feb. 22 at Lugoff-Elgin High School (LEHS).

Student art displays will be available for viewing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the LEHS gymnasium, and the performing arts program will start at 6:45 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. LEHS percussion ensemble and jazz band will provide entertainment during the visual art display time while LEHS band students will play prior to the performing arts program in the auditorium.

According to KCSD Executive Director for Instructional Support Programs Dr. Alisa Taylor, “Many of Kershaw County’s artistically gifted students will participate in this showcase, and it will be an opportunity for family, friends and the community to support them. We are hoping for a great turnout as it will be an enjoyable, entertaining and rewarding evening for both the audience and our young artists.”

The program features dance, theater, choral and instrumental performances and visual art pieces from students at all 20 Kershaw County schools. In addition to several musical numbers from the district’s combined elementary, middle and high school choirs, the Camden High School jazz band collective, LEHS percussion ensemble and district strings program will perform instrumental selections. The percussion ensemble piece composed by LEHS teacher Kevin Flowers provides an element of surprise. Guests will also be entertained by LEHS dancers and LEHS and North Central High School (NCHS) theater students.

Lauren Wickham and Brittney Haynes, art students in Alan Riches’ Art Two class at LEHS, designed the artwork for the program cover and invitations. Madelyn Cooper, a student in Walker Canada’s graphic art design class at the Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC), assisted with formatting the program.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is sponsored in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Admission is free.