Threat to LEHS Only a Rumor

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding false rumor that started Thursday saying a student was going to shoot up Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has posted a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that the matter has been thoroughly investigated and is only a rumor. The sheriff’s office statement also said that a photo that was widely shared came from a situation in upstate South Carolina which was handled by law enforcement and that there is no threat at Lugoff-Elgin high. The sheriff’s office also saying that parents should warn their children that it is not a joke to threaten shooting up a school and those incidents will be dealt with severely by law enforcement and the school district.