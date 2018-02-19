Camden Police and School District Investigating Fake Threat Against CHS

Camden Police and the Kershaw County School District administration are investigating what appears to be a fake threat made against Camden High School.  Dr. Frank Morgan, school superintendent says a student received a snap-chat from a fake source and informed the administration.  Morgan says the Camden Police will maintain an increased presence until no  longer necessary.  Morgan added that the Camden Police are actively involved in pursuing the source of the post and perpetrator will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR