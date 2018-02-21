One in Custody, One Sought in Attempted Murder

One February 15, 2018 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Quenterio Jamal Wilson (23) who whose last known address is 1483 Dixon Rd. Elgin, SC and charged him with attempted murder after he and Jake Santonio McCray (26) whose last known address is 926 Wateree Blvd. Camden, SC brutally beat a man at a residence on Dixon Rd. in Elgin, SC. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is holding an arrest warrant for McCray, charging him with attempted murder.

According to KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to 1495 Dixon Rd. Elgin, at about 10:30pm on February 14, 2018 following a report of a shooting. Prior to KCSO investigators arriving at the scene, the victim in this incident had already been transported to Palmetto Health Richland due to the seriousness of his injuries. The victim was initially reported to have been shot in addition to having been severely beaten with a piece of firewood. Only after Palmetto Health Richland trauma physicians were able to thoroughly examine the victim was it determined that he had not been shot, but according to witnesses he had been shot at.

Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office interviewed numerous witnesses to the incident and obtained considerable physical evidence. One of the witnesses to the beating was also a victim, having been pistol whipped by McCray. The primary victim of the beating suffered massive facial injuries and remains in the intensive care unit at Palmetto Health Richland.

Quenterio Wilson turned himself in to investigators at the KCSO on February 15, 2018. Investigators determined that Wilson was already out on a bond for an assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature relative to an incident that occurred in February 2017 in which Wilson reportedly shot another man. Wilson is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center. His bond on this charge has been denied.

“The severity of this beating was horrific as the victim’s face is having to be reconstructed,” said Chief Deputy Rushing. “Wilson and McCray are very violent offenders and need to be in prison and off our streets.”

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jake Santonio McCray. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Investigator David Miller at 803-425-1512.

Wilson has been previously arrested for attempted armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon (multiple arrests), criminal conspiracy, burglary, breaking into an auto, open container, possession of marijuana, giving false information, driving without a license and assault and battery high and aggravated.

Jake McCray has previously been arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is a registered sex offender.