Crissman Announces for District Five on County Council

Small business owner Jimmy Crissman announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Kershaw County Council District 5 today. Crissman of Camden Gold and Silver located in East Camden and in District 5, has lived in the District all his life.

Through a campaign video posted on social media featuring his announcement, Crissman said, “As you know, I have always been concerned with excessive taxation. If you recall, not so long ago we were told, if we voted for a penny sales tax, the local government would not raise our property taxes. After the penny sales tax referendum passed, County Council turned around and voted for a 5.1 mil increase. I pledge that I will never vote to raise your taxes!”

Crissman is an elected leader in the local Masons and holds many other offices, including national titles among the Free Masons. He is also a longtime, active member of Camden Southern Methodist Church, and serves on the Executive Committee of the local Republican Party.

“Instead of raising taxes,” Crissman says in his video, “I will lead the effort to cut spending. Kershaw County Council spends our tax dollars like they own a printing press, and they have another huge tax increase planned for next year. The current tax and spend schemes are leaving our children and grandchildren in perpetual debt. This must stop!”

Key issues for Crissman outside of reducing spending and ending new taxes, is reducing burdensome regulations on small businesses and protecting property rights and other constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of Kershaw County citizens. Crissman says, “It’s time to drain the swamp in Kershaw County, and put freedom-loving patriots with the courage to lead our county into economic prosperity by allowing taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned money and creating an environment where small businesses thrive.”