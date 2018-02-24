Suspect in Multiple Dollar General Armed Robberies Arrested

On December 4, 2016 a Dollar General store on Roseborough Rd. in Lugoff,SC was robbed at gunpoint and the female store employee was badly beaten by the suspect. On October 15, 2017 a Dollar General Store on Jefferson Davis Highway in East Camden, SC was robbed at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. On January 21, 2018 a third Dollar General Store on Highway 1 South in Lugoff was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect in all three armed robberies was described as being a black male about 6 ft. tall, 220 lbs. and approximately 40 years of age carrying a silver and black handgun.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered that numerous Dollar General stores throughout North and South Carolina had also been robbed by a black male fitting the above description using the same type of handgun. KCSO investigators began coordinating investigative efforts with law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County, Fairfield County, Ft. Mill and Rock Hill as well as several law enforcement agencies in North Carolina. KCSO investigators provided these agencies with video surveillance footage of the Kershaw County armed robberies and the routine the suspect used when he robbed the stores.

Law enforcement agencies in North and South Carolina notified Dollar General store management within their jurisdictions and made them aware of the suspect’s description and his method of operation when robbing the stores.

Chief Deputy Jack Rushing stated that a police officer in Locust, NC who was familiar with the suspect’s vehicle, spotted it backed in, in front of the Dollar General store in Locust. She was able to follow and obtain the tag number from the suspect’s vehicle. Further investigation identified the suspect by name and photograph which matched the description of the suspect in all of the armed robberies. The suspect, who was identified as Ron Luclaire Houser (41), had a criminal history including numerous armed robberies for which he had served 19 years in prison. He had been released in late 2015.

Kershaw County investigators obtained a photograph of Houser from North Carolina authorities and requested SLED to prepare a photo lineup. This lineup was shown to the most recent Kershaw County Dollar General armed robbery victim who identified Houser as the man who had robbed the store. Kershaw County investigators then obtained arrest warrants for Houser and advised North Carolina that the KCSO had armed robbery charges on him.

KCSO investigators obtained information as to Houser’s whereabouts and provided that to the Stallings Police Department in North Carolina. On February 22, 2018 two KCSO investigators and two Lancaster County investigators travelled to North Carolina and assisted the Stallings PD in the arrest of Houser and the search of his vehicle and home.

Houser remains incarcerated in North Carolina on a $401,000.00 bond with holds placed on him by several law enforcement agencies in North and South Carolina. Houser is the suspect in armed robberies in 20 different jurisdictions.