Bullard to take principal job in Greenville County

Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (LEMS) Principal Karen Bullard will become principal at Blue Ridge Middle School in Greenville County starting July 1.

“Mrs. Bullard has been a strong principal, excellent advocate for middle school education and a great colleague,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “She will certainly be missed, but this opportunity will enable her to be closer to her daughters and her new grandson.”

During her tenure as principal, LEMS was recognized for being the first school in South Carolina to receive the national School to Watch award four times. Schools to Watch began in 1999 as a national program to identify middle grades schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding a set of strict criteria for excellence.

Also under her leadership, the LEMS School Improvement Council (SIC) was one of 19 SICs named to the SC School Improvement Council’s 2018 Honor Roll for its significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education.

“The experiences I’ve gained while being principal at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School have prepared me for another principalship, and I’m excited about this new opportunity at Blue Ridge Middle,” Bullard said. “LEMS is known for being a school with Understanding Hearts and Positive Attitudes or ‘UHPA’ as we call it. LEMS is a special place, and I will always be grateful for the many acts of ‘UHPA’ shown to me by my LEMS family.”

Bullard was named the Kershaw County Principal of the Year in 2014 and was Camden High School’s Teacher of the Year and a KCSD Honor Roll Teacher of the Year in 2005. She also currently serves as the President of Learning Forward South Carolina and co-chair of the South Carolina Association for Middle Level Education conference.