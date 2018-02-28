County Council Discusses School Safety

In wake of the school shootings in Florida school safety is a concern nationwide and Tuesday evening members of the public shared those concerns with Kershaw County Council. During public comment a number of people called for more school resource officers in Kershaw county schools. Lee ann Tores with the Kershaw County Coalition for Safer Schools saying that each school should have at least two S.R.O’s and that the county and the school district should take immediate action. Kershaw county sheriff Jim Matthews said that an open discussion regarding school safety in Kershaw County needs to take place. But Matthews added that placing S.R.O.’s in schools takes time since they have to undergo training. During the meeting councilman Jimmy Jones made a number of suggestions including installing maetal detectors in schools and swearing certain school staff as reserve deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Council voted to extend the ad hoc committee studying funding of S.R.O.’s by 45 days to give that committee more time to study ways of improving school safety. Council chairman Julian Burns said that council will address the issue of school safety and S.R.O.’s in the coming weeks.