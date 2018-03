The Camden police are searching for a Camden man, 38 year old Bobby Bernard Stuckey, Jr. in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday evening at the Huddle House in Camden. One person was shot. Stuckey is described as a black male, six-two in height. The Camden police have warrants charging Stuckey with aggravated assault. Anyone with information regarding Stuckey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden Police Department at 425-6025.