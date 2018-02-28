Elgin Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident this past Friday night on Highway One between Lugoff and Elgin resulted in the death of an Elgin man. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West this past Friday evening shortly after nine two motorcycles were traveling north on Highway One when an S.U.V. turned left onto Whitehead Road. Both motorcycles hit the S.U.V. and both riders were airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland. West says that 51 year old William J. Hackett of Elgin died Sunday of massive head injuries and blunt force trauma. West says that Hackett was not wearing a helmet.