Kershaw Health adds Mara Horton Jones to BOT

Kershaw Health announced Friday that Mara Horton Jones will be an addition to its Board of Trustees. Mara is a native of Kershaw County and Deputy Director of Alpha Behavioral Health Center. She has over 20 years of experience working in the field of alcohol and other drugs of abuse and behavioral health treatment services. Mara holds a Master of Education in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of South Carolina and is a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor, National Addiction Counselor II and Substance Abuse Professional. Mara enjoys being active in the community as evidenced by her history of serving on the Foster Care Review Board, Kershaw County School Board, and currently, serving on the State School Board of Education.Jones is married to Jimmy Jones Sr, and they have an 18 year old son, Taylor a senior at Lugoff-Elgin High.