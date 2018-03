A man who was connected in a shooting at the Huddle House in Camden is behind bars. This past weekend, the Elgin Police department pulled over Bobby Bernard Stuckey Jr in a traffic stop. Stuckey was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Huddle House back on February 27th. He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center on 2 charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and a family a court warrant.