During the February 27th meeting of the Camden City council, the council recognized Camden Police Lieutenant Tim Legault as the 2018 VFW Officer of the Year. The Council also recognized Roger Roscoe of Camden Fire for being named the 2018 VFW Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Legault has over 20 years of Law Enforcement Experience, while Roscoe retired after over 30 years, only to return as a volunteer. Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford presented both with their own Office of the Mayor coin.