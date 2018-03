Blaney Elementary School Principal Ed Yount will become the Principal at Woodruff Elementary School in Spartanburg County starting on July 1st. Yount has been at Blaney Elementary School since 2013 and helped the school receive a South Carolina Distinguished Art Grant and a Palmetto Silver Award. Before coming to Blaney Elementary, Yount served the Kershaw County School District for eight years as Principal at Camden Elementary. Yount was named the Kershaw County Principal of the Year in 2012.